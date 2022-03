The Russell Wilson trade was surely a blow to those who believed the Commanders could make a splash by acquiring the 9-time QB. Washington could still make a move for an established signal-caller and some peg Deshaun Watson as a possible target. Watson’s pending legal issues should have a clearer resolution, perhaps as soon as […] The post Washington Notes: Wizards’ Moves, Commanders’ Deshaun Watson Chances appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

NBA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO