Gotham City ends up waterlogged after over ONE hour of rain in Robert Pattinson’s ‘depressing’ The Batman
NEW superhero movie The Batman is so dark and dismal an hour of it is set in pouring rain — giving even the UK weather a run for its money.
Shots showing showers take up over a third of the three-hour running time for the dingy blockbuster, which cost almost £140million to make.
And at one point in the movie — filmed in London, Leavesden, Liverpool and Glasgow — there is even a 2½- minute scene where it rains indoors.
With wet weather taking up 62 minutes and 40 seconds of the screen time, the streets of Gotham City will remind British cinema-goers of the recent storms that battered the country.
The movie, opening in the UK on Friday, stars Robert Pattinson, 35, as the Caped Crusader with Zoe Kravitz, 33 — daughter of rocker Lenny, 57, and actress Lisa Bonet, 54 — as Catwoman.
Irish actor Colin Farrell, 45, is the Penguin and Brit Andy Serkis, 57, is Wayne Manor’s butler Alfred.
London-born Robert said of the gruelling film schedule: “When I look at photos of myself from the last day, I look like a piece of bubble gum that’s been stuck on the streets for three years.”
Comments / 0