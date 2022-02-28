ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gotham City ends up waterlogged after over ONE hour of rain in Robert Pattinson’s ‘depressing’ The Batman

By Howell Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NEW superhero movie The Batman is so dark and dismal an hour of it is set in pouring rain — giving even the UK weather a run for its money.

Shots showing showers take up over a third of the three-hour running time for the dingy ­blockbuster, which cost almost £140million to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue7e9_0eRadUCL00
Even the UK is getting a run for its money as the new Batman movie is so dark that it is set in an hour of pouring rain Credit: Avalon.red
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV7vo_0eRadUCL00
The streets of Gotham City will remind Brits of the recent storms that battered the country Credit: Alamy

And at one point in the movie — filmed in London, Leavesden, Liverpool and Glasgow — there is even a 2½- minute scene where it rains indoors.

With wet weather taking up 62 minutes and 40 seconds of the screen time, the streets of Gotham City will remind British cinema-goers of the recent storms that battered the country.

The movie, opening in the UK on Friday, stars Robert Pattinson, 35, as the Caped Crusader with Zoe Kravitz, 33 — daughter of rocker Lenny, 57, and actress Lisa Bonet, 54 — as Catwoman.

Irish actor Colin Farrell, 45, is the Penguin and Brit Andy Serkis, 57, is Wayne Manor’s butler Alfred.

London-born Robert said of the gruelling film schedule: “When I look at photos of myself from the last day, I look like a piece of bubble gum that’s been stuck on the streets for three years.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who was John Stahl and what was his cause of death?

THE ENTERTAINMENT world suffered a tragic loss with the announcement of John Stahl's death. John achieved fame and public recognition for his roles across multiple television shows, he was 68 at the time of his passing. Who was John Stahl?. John Stahl was a Scottish actor from the Clackmannanshire area...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Andy Serkis
Person
Lisa Bonet
Lincoln Journal Star

Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's Batman suit for a screen test

During Zoë Kravitz’s screen test for 'The Batman,' Robert Pattinson wore the top half of George Clooney’s Batman suit. This is according to Kravitz who discussed the screen test during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress described the experience as “funny” as Pattinson was dressed as Batman from the waist up but wearing sweatpants on the bottom. Kravitz said she was scared to do the screen test but revealed that Pattinson was “so wonderful” as Batman that she forgot it was him. Later on in the interview, the actress told Fallon that she studied cats and may have drank milk from a bowl to help her get into character. The Batman, which was directed by Matt Reaves also stars Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Premiere Look Is Perfectly R-Patz

Since his breakout role in the Twilight film series, Robert Pattinson has more than proved his mettle as an actor, with a series of acclaimed performances in films directed by the cream of arthouse cinema, from David Cronenberg to Claire Denis, under his belt. Off the screen, he’s also spent his years on the indie circuit developing an equally subversive approach to red carpet dressing. Now that he’s returning to multiplexes as the titular character in The Batman—his first major blockbuster in years—Pattinson isn’t letting up his offbeat sartorial streak.
MOVIES
extratv

Why Robert Pattinson Felt Nauseous After Landing Batman Role

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about their roles in the highly anticipated DC movie. Robert plays the caped crusader, while Zoë is the latest actress to portray Catwoman. The stars talk about landing the roles, who they told first, and where we find their characters. Pattinson even teases a big difference between his version of Bruce Wayne and those fans have seen in the past.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham City#Liverpool#Film Star#British#Irish
The US Sun

Full list of jobs that qualify for student loan forgiveness

THE cost of a college education remains an investment which can take years, sometimes decades, to pay off. Today’s college student graduates with an average federal student loan debt of $37,113, according to EducationData, but there is a way to have your student loans forgiven. Through the Public Service...
COLLEGES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy