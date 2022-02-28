ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-round mock draft for Broncos before the NFL combine

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Before on-field workouts begin at the NFL combine later this week, Luke Easterling of Draft Wire released a new three-round mock draft.

In the first round, Easterling has the Denver Broncos selecting Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the ninth overall pick. It’s worth noting that Easterling’s mock was published before news broke that the Broncos hope to re-sign LB Josey Jewell before the start of NFL free agency.

In the second round, Easterling has Denver beefing up the defensive line with Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal (No. 40) before using a pick from the Von Miller trade (No. 64) to add a Miller replacement in Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.

In the third round of Easterling’s mock, the Broncos add a long-term solution at right tackle with Washington State’s Abraham Lucas (No. 75) and a Javonte Williams backfield partner in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (No. 96).

Easterling’s mock seems to assume that Denver will address the QB situation outside the draft (perhaps via trade?), and drafting a running back in the third round would likely only happen if Melvin Gordon is not re-signed.

To view Easterling’s complete three-round mock, visit Draft Wire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
