Rams sign WR Warren Jackson to reserve/futures contract

With the 2021 season now over, the Los Angeles Rams have begun assembling their offseason roster. For players who are currently under contract, they’ll already be around this spring and summer unless they’re cut. But for those who were on the practice squad, they’ll need to be brought back.

The Rams signed wide receiver Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract on Monday, keeping him on the roster moving forward.

Jackson entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but landed on the Rams’ practice squad in November. He was released and re-signed to the practice squad several times throughout the season, but the Rams liked enough of his game to give him another look during OTAs and spring workouts.

Jackson has great size at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. He was productive in 2019 at Colorado State, too, catching 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.

But his lack of speed will make it a challenge to carve out a role in the NFL.