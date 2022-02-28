ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams sign WR Warren Jackson to reserve/futures contract

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxUdR_0eRabiot00

With the 2021 season now over, the Los Angeles Rams have begun assembling their offseason roster. For players who are currently under contract, they’ll already be around this spring and summer unless they’re cut. But for those who were on the practice squad, they’ll need to be brought back.

The Rams signed wide receiver Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract on Monday, keeping him on the roster moving forward.

Jackson entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but landed on the Rams’ practice squad in November. He was released and re-signed to the practice squad several times throughout the season, but the Rams liked enough of his game to give him another look during OTAs and spring workouts.

Jackson has great size at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. He was productive in 2019 at Colorado State, too, catching 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.

But his lack of speed will make it a challenge to carve out a role in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Futures Contract#American Football#Wr#The Los Angeles Rams#La Rams Transactions#Reserve Future#Ramsnfl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Saints stand after Broncos trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Well the NFL quarterbacks market was quiet — until it wasn’t. The Green Bay Packers reached an agreement to run it back with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, and, not to be outdone, hours later the Denver Broncos cut a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. That takes both of the top passers looking to maybe change teams out of play, so where does it leave the New Orleans Saints?
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Dallas Cowboys Star Could Be Released

Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Rams should re-sign Joseph Noteboom

The Los Angeles Rams have a bevy of impending free agents this offseason, most notably Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. Besides the notable names, Joseph Noteboom is someone that the Rams should prioritize. Protecting your franchise quarterback has long been a necessity in the NFL, with some teams making...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks’ interest at WR, Quandre Diggs’ future

We’re now a week away from NFL free agency kicking off, so what’s going on with the Seahawks?. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler joined Seattle Sports’ Jake and Stacy on Monday and shared some insight into what he’s been hearing about one position group and two key players from the Seahawks’ 2021 roster.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Oakland Press

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions addressed one of their needs in free agency by re-resigning one of their own free agents. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Motown. According to NFL Network, the contract is worth up to $12 million. Prior to joining Detroit,...
NFL
Pasadena Star-News

Chargers WR Mike Williams agrees to $60 million contract extension

Mike Williams won’t be one of the top wide receivers available when NFL free agency opens next week. Williams signed a multi-year contract extension with the Chargers, the team announced Tuesday. Both sides agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline, a source confirmed to the Southern California News Group.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy