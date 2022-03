A state prosecutor in Florida accused of extorting a defense lawyer to keep up his expensive bull-raising hobby has pleaded guilty in federal court. Jeffrey Siegmeister, 53, entered a plea deal on Feb. 22 in which he copped to charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud and filing false tax returns in the Middle District of Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Siegmeister was indicted last year alongside Marion Michael O’Steen, a defense attorney in Dixie County accused of helping facilitate the bribes on his clients’ behalf.

