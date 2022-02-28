ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after trespassing in the PMU

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
Mark Anthony Skiles was caught trespassing the Purdue Memorial Union lobby.  Exponent File Photo

Mark Anthony Skiles, 62, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement at the Purdue Memorial Union, Sunday morning.

PUPD Capt. Song Kang said PMU staff found Skiles’ belongings all over the lobby of the PMU and called police, Saturday 11:50 p.m.

Skiles was also seen smoking directly outside the building, he said, and rolled his tobacco inside the building, Kang said.

Skiles was warned for trespassing, Kang said, but he walked away.

As officers tried to detain him, Skiles resisted by pulling away.

Skiles is not listed in the Purdue directory and is booked at the Tippecanoe County jail, according to the Tippecanoe jail logs.

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

