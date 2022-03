After 728 days, or two days shy of exactly two years, Indiana no longer is operating under a governor-declared statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed into law House Enrolled Act 1001, which includes the components the Republican said needed to be written into statute for him to immediately terminate his executive order identifying the coronavirus as an ongoing threat to the health of Hoosiers, and bring to a close an unprecedented period in the state's history.

