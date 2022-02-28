Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

Former student leader Gabriel Boric will take on Chile's greatest challenge since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship when he is sworn in as the youngest president in his country's history on Friday. It is a challenge he will tackle alongside fellow comrades-in-arms who stood beside him in a 2011 student movement that took on outgoing President Sebastian Pinera and exposed the deficiencies of a neoliberal economic model otherwise lauded for its success. Boric's election emphasizes a generational shift in Chilean politics that began in 2017 with the emergence of the leftist Broad Front coalition, which he leads. Mostly middle-aged male elites are being replaced by a younger majority-women cabinet: 14 out of 24 ministers that have an average age of just 42.

