Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking...

www.ftimes.com

Daily Mail

The invasion of Ukraine – city-by-city: Russians enter the crucial port city of Mykolaiv, Mariupol is pummelled by constant shelling and 15,000 troops regroup for Kyiv onslaught

Vladimir Putin's forces have made further gains in Ukraine, seizing control of a nuclear power plant and reducing cities to rubble as Volodymyr Zelensky desperately battles to save his country from the invading forces on the ninth day of fighting. Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia plant in the early hours...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Shelling kills 21 in Kharkiv as Russian forces claim to have seized key port city

Shelling in Kharkiv has killed at least 21 people and injured 112 as Russian paratroopers attacked the city overnight.Ukraine’s second-largest city has seen heavy gun battles between Ukrainian and Russian troops while a military hospital has been attacked, officials said.A 40-mile chain of Russia’s armoured military vehicles, tanks and towed artillery has been advancing towards Kyiv, stoking fears of a full-blown assault on the capital. Blasts and air-raid sirens were heard across Kyiv on Tuesday night, while multiple bombings were reported in cities and villages in the Kyiv province.Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry has claimed to have captured Kherson...
KFVS12

Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Boric begins Chile presidency alongside student comrades

Former student leader Gabriel Boric will take on Chile's greatest challenge since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship when he is sworn in as the youngest president in his country's history on Friday. It is a challenge he will tackle alongside fellow comrades-in-arms who stood beside him in a 2011 student movement that took on outgoing President Sebastian Pinera and exposed the deficiencies of a neoliberal economic model otherwise lauded for its success. Boric's election emphasizes a generational shift in Chilean politics that began in 2017 with the emergence of the leftist Broad Front coalition, which he leads. Mostly middle-aged male elites are being replaced by a younger majority-women cabinet: 14 out of 24 ministers that have an average age of just 42.
