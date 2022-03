LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gas prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties hit record levels again Thursday and show no signs of tapering off any time soon as the Russian invasion of Ukraine could hike prices even higher in the coming weeks. The average price of a gallon of regular Thursday in L.A. County increased 2.6 cents, to $4.82, a new record. Gas prices at many stations were well over $5 a gallon. The average price has set 18 records in 21 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15 cents higher than one month ago...

