Average gas prices in Hampton Roads Monday were just shy of $4 a gallon — an increase of more than 50 cents from last week, according to an analysis from AAA Tidewater. Hampton Roads’ average pump price is $3.95, while some gas stations across the region advertised prices as high at $4.19 this week. The increase comes as fear of Western sanctions on Russia’s crude oil exports have led traders ...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO