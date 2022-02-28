The Alchemist and Kool G Rap reunite for “Diesel”

Fresh music continues to roll in, soundtracking the new year. Today, we get two albums from two blog-era vets plus an intriguing newcomer and several others. After releasing over a half-dozen projects in 2021, Curren$y is picking up where he left off, releasing his latest joint album, Continuance, with frequent collaborating producer The Alchemist. Initially slated for a 2021 release, the duo pushed the project back a few times in order to add some finishing touches. The final product is a 13-song collection that features guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Havoc, Boldy James, Larry June, Babyface Ray and Styles P. The release of the album was preceded by two syrupy singles, "The Tonight Show" and "Half Moon Mornings," both released earlier this month.
