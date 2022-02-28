ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel C says Spice Girls’ success left her stunned because they’re all ‘average singers’

By Simon Boyle
 4 days ago
THE success of the Spice Girls must have come as a shock to Melanie C – as she reckons all five members are “average.”

The Wannabe singer admitted that despite selling 100million records with the chart-topping group, there was nothing “special” about herself, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B or Emma Bunton.

Ex popstar Melanie C admitted that all five members of the Spice Girls were all 'average' singers Credit: Getty
Mel C, part of the group that sold 100million records, said 'We’re not special' Credit: Getty

In a candid confession – which may not go down too well with the other members of the biggest-selling girl band of all time – Mel said: “There’s so much about the Spice Girls which you cannot explain.

“We were lucky – all the stars aligned. All these great things happened but there’s something unexplainable about the five of us – it’s just magical.

“Along with that, it’s hard because with any dynamic like that, there is friction. So we just had this thing and we knew it was special. It was like everything we touched turned to gold.

“We still laugh about it now because we are just so average in so many ways. We’re not special. But we were able to create something really special that so many people could identify with.”

Speaking to former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac on the podcast Changes, Mel added: “We have this shared vision – it just gave us this strength and this power.

“For all of my self-doubt or all of my fears, the belief that everybody else had, we had in each other.

"It just catapulted us into making people believe that we were going to be in the biggest band in the world, and we were gonna make a movie, and that it was going to be a huge success.”

DAZZLE DO NICELY, LILY

LILY ALLEN was the golden girl at Sunday’s Whats-OnStage Awards.

She wore this glimmering dress as she cemented her move from singing into acting, collecting the gong for Best Female Performer In A Play – a just reward for her acclaimed West End debut in 2.22:  A Ghost Story.

Lily Allen stunned in this gold and glimmering dress at Sunday’s Whats-OnStage Awards Credit: PA

Speaking yesterday, following the glitzy bash at the Prince Of Wales Theatre in central London, Lily said: “I am over the moon.

“Doing this play was a huge leap of faith and was terrifying to begin with, but it ended up being one of the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences of my life. I am just so thrilled.”

Lily played the lead role in the paranormal thriller, alongside former EastEnders actor Jake Wood, who won the award for Best Supporting Male Performer In A Play.

Later, Eddie Redmayne took the honours for Best Male Performer In A Musical. It was for his role as the Emcee in flamboyant show Cabaret, which he will star in for three more weeks at West London’s Kit Kat Club.

HARRIS' BACK

CALVIN HARRIS makes a long-awaited return to his beloved Scotland with a massive headline show this summer.

He will perform a homecoming concert at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow on July 2, with tickets going on sale via live nation.co.uk on Friday at 10am. During his career, he has scored 27 Top Ten singles, so will have no shortage of hits for the setlist.

 ED ON THE MERCH AS TOUR LOOMS   

IN just eight weeks Ed Sheeran will kick off the first leg of his epic Mathematics world tour.

And along with ticket sales, The Joker And The Queen singer is preparing to cash in with a whole new range of merchandise emblazoned with a logo that has been created especially for the tour.

Ed Sheeran prepares to cash in as he kicks off the first leg of his epic Mathematics world tour in eight weeks Credit: Getty

New documents reveal Ed has trademarked a design which pays homage to all of his albums – Plus, Multiply, Divide and Equals. He has also included imagery from Subtract, his upcoming album which will be his final mathematically named record.

The documents reveal, too, that alongside T-shirts and jumpers for his army of fans, Ed is looking at selling jewellery and branded toys.

He previously revealed how Subtract would be his most stripped-back body of music to date. He said: “My idea for Subtract was to not have anything on it, just an acoustic record. So not necessarily say, ‘Oh, I’m going to take away from my fan base’, but rather take away from the production.”

He released Equals in October last year and on Friday it returned to No1 in the charts for a fourth week.

There’s no stopping the man, it seems. Ahead of his upcoming world tour, Ed is playing a series of smaller, warm-up gigs across the UK, starting in London on March 21.

He said: “These are very low-key shows where I get to try out all the new tunes before taking them into the stadiums. Some nights there will be mistakes. But that is where the fun starts.”

Twin & lose at footie

IT wasn’t all plain sailing when Brit country singer Twinnie had the honour of performing at Wembley before the Carabao Cup Final.

I’m told the former Hollyoaks actress, who wore this white suit, lost one of her diamond earrings before the game, so a load of helpers had to go on a dash around the pitch in a bid to find it.

Brit country singer Twinnie stunned in this white suit as she perform at Wembley before the Carabao Cup Final Credit: twinnieofficial/Instagram
However, she lost one of her diamond earrings before the game but her helpers managed to find it Credit: Rex

Thankfully they managed to spot the jewellery at the last minute and she sang God Save The Queen, above, without a hitch before Sunday’s game, which saw Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties.

Twinnie, who played Porsche McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2014 to 2015, released her latest single Welcome To The Club last month.

If you liked what you heard before the match, you can catch her on tour across the UK in May.

Tears of joy for No1 duo

TEARS FOR FEARS are on track to score their first No1 album in 33 years this Friday, but they have some tough competition.

The recently reunited duo have sold 17,850 copies of their record The Tipping Point since Friday but rapper Central Cee is doing so well on streaming that he could give them a run for their money.

Avril Lavgine looks set to debut at No3 with her seventh album Love Sux Credit: Getty

His mixtape, 23, hasn’t even been released physically but has racked up sales of 11,261 just through downloads and streams.

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne looks set to debut at No3 with her seventh album Love Sux. That would make it her highest-charting release since 2007’s The Best Damn Thing.

Jord’s sipping point

JORDAN NORTH has only just kicked off his gruelling Comic Relief challenge but he has already been rewarding himself for his efforts.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is rowing 100 miles of waterways from London to Burnley this week but stopped for a pint Credit: PA

The Radio 1 DJ, who is rowing 100 miles of waterways from London to his home town of Burnley this week, stopped for a pint of Guinness, right, halfway through the first leg of his ­paddle yesterday.

He insisted on Instagram: “I had one sip, I swear!”

Before he took to the water, the I’m A Celeb runner-up told his listeners: “This next week is probably going to be the toughest thing of my life.”

Good luck, Jord. Rather you than me.

