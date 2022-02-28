ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daring Batman stunt double rides on top of London Eye ahead of movie release

By Rod McPhee
 4 days ago
A STUNTMAN dressed as the Caped Crusader was seen riding on top of the London Eye this morning.

Batman kept a watchful eye over the capital while harnessed to the roof of a pod in strong winds.

A superhero stuntman dressed as the Caped Crusader was seen on top of the London Eye Credit: PA

The newly refurbished Big Ben is seen in the background of the stunt, ahead of the release of new movie The Batman.

Briton Robert Pattinson, 35, is the latest actor to play the superhero.

A Mary Poppins stunt double rode on top of the 135m-high London Eye ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.

The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

