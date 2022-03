PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike is making some investments in the community in Portland, particularly the Black community. The company gave out nine grants to different nonprofits around the city that focus on the Black community. Taking Ownership PDX received a $75,000 grant from Nike. The goal of the organization is to help Black families build generational wealth after a history of economic exclusion and racist policies by helping with home repairs.

