ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Stoicism is an ancient philosophy practiced by countless CEOs, actors, authors, and athletes. After reading this bestselling self-help book about it, I've never felt more resilient or in control of my life.

By Ida Aldana
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Daily Stoic" is a 2016 self-help book written by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman. The book is a mix of quotes from famous philosophers and reflections on stoicism. Reading the book every day helped me build...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Can a Self-Help Book Really Change Your Life?

As a genre, self-help books promise that fulfillment can be attained by sheer individual will. That offer is seductive, and in the midst of a global pandemic and public distress, many readers have stocked up on titles that foreground individual healing, such as Bessel van der Kolk’s ever in-demand The Body Keeps the Score. It can provide solace, Eleanor Cummins wrote in The Atlantic, but the book addresses only a specific kind of suffering: personal, psychological trauma. Some conflicts require different frameworks or communal responses.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Allure

I've Never Felt as Dumb as I Did Trying TikTok's Viral Lifted Contour Tape Hack

No matter how snatched it can make my face, it will always scream Pee-Wee Herman to me. Oh, TikTok. When will you stop torturing me? You've convinced people that they don't need to wash their hair, started an unfounded liquid chlorophyll craze, qualified sexual lubricant as an acceptable makeup primer, and now, you're trying to get people to contour their faces with tape.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Holiday
HuffingtonPost

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Hearing Loss: ‘I’ve Been Reading Lips For 20 Years’

Dave Grohl has gone into detail about how he deals with hearing loss as a professional musician. The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer opened up about having tinnitus — a condition that causes hearing loss, ringing or other hearing challenges — in conversation with Howard Stern last week, describing the accessibility issues he faces on a regular basis.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Help! I’m About to Ghost One of My Oldest Friends.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I have a very needy friend. We have been friends since high school, and are now 40. I realized years ago that I wasn’t enjoying the friendship very much, but stayed because “Jane” does not have many other friends and struggles with mental health (as do I).
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Help Book#Stoicism#Ancient Philosophy#Greek#Roman#The Daily Stoic#Penguin Random House
Daily Mail

'An hour of my life I'll never get back!' Viewers slate Channel 5's new thriller The Holiday as they slam 'wooden, sulky actors' and 'dreadful' plot

Viewers of Channel 5's The Holiday have slammed the 'wooden' acting and 'dreadful' plot in the new crime drama. The show, which debuted last night, is based on T. M. Logan's 2019 best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Kate, played by Jenny Halfpenny, a jealous wife who becomes convinced her husband is cheating on her, as she holidays with a group of friends in Malta.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Instagram
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum with UK's biggest eyebrows shares how she looks without them

A 27-year-old woman who said she was abused online and threatened in the street because of her huge eyebrows has shared what she looks like without them. Sammie-Jo Hailford said some people had even threatened to call social services on her because of the extreme make-up look, claiming she must be a bad mother.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy