Just one day after she exposed her husband for allegedly being a "narcissist" and a "cheat," Deelishis is back with more. She emerged in 2019 with an announcement that she was engaged to Raymond Santana, one of the "Central Park Five" or "Exonerated Five." This was the first time the public at large saw Santana in a relationship since his release from prison after being wrongly accused of a violent rape against a white woman in 1989.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 5 DAYS AGO