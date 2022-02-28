ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stifel's equity chief cuts his S&P 500 forecast, now sees a 7% decline in 2022 as stocks 'remain hostage' to risks surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
 8 days ago
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Andrew Burton/Getty Images
  • The S&P 500 has not yet reached its bottom and could fall another 7%, according to a Stifel note.
  • The research firm said equities "remain hostage" to the geopolitical risks surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • "Fluid geopolitics and stagflation risk indicate an S&P 500 floor closer to 4050," Stifel said.

#Russia#Stock#Hostage#Ukraine#Fluid
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

