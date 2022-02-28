ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ericsson doubles down on green messaging at MWC

By Andrew Wooden
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its announcement last week of a new suite of 5G RAN products, Ericsson emphasised its environmental ambitions above all else at Mobile World Congress 2022. The Swedish kit vendor made its major MWC announcement prior to the show, which was a refresh of its 5G RAN portfolio with an emphasis...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

Why Ericsson Was Plunging Today

Shares of European telecom equipment maker Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) were plunging on Wednesday, down roughly 10% as of this writing. Ericsson delivered its fourth-quarter earnings report in January, and there wasn't any material operating news out of the company today. However, there was troubling news on another front. On Wednesday, the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Alibaba Doubles Down on European Logistics

Click here to read the full article. The Chinese tech titan opened four self-operated sorting centers in the region during its December quarter, and now has seven in total. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFederal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply Chain1,100 Dead Rodents: Infestation Temporarily Shuts Family Dollar FacilitiesChina Slump Clouds Puma's $2 Billion Q4Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
New York Post

Elon Musk doubles down on China with Tesla plant in Shanghai: report

Tesla will break ground next month on a new factory in Shanghai — solidifying Elon Musk’s commitment to double production of electric vehicles in China, according to a report. The new factory in China’s financial hub will enable Tesla to produce up to 2 million units annually, putting...
BUSINESS
#Mwc#Energy Efficiency#Mobile World Congress#Swedish#Vp#Ericsson 5g#Covid
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Slack is down: Messaging app confirms outage for some users

Slack confirmed widespread outages on Tuesday morning, writing that some customers may be "experiencing issues" with loading the platform. In another message, they apologized for the issue and said they were "digging into the problem with the highest priority." Slack also confirmed the issues people were reporting on its status site.
INTERNET
Fortune

American Express Ventures is doubling down on Web3

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. While you shouldn’t expect to use an American Express crypto credit card any time soon, Amex plans to double down on its investments in blockchain-related startups.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Apple could be working on a Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called the Mac Studio

We already knew Apple has big plans for the Mac in 2022. But a new report from 9to5Mac has shared some interesting details about the rumored Mac Pro mini. The rumored computer is said to be a hybrid of the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. The reports hit as Apple continues its journey towards ditching Intel-based processors in its Mac computer lineup.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Buffett doubles down on boring Berkshire

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whether it’s “stocks, apartments, farms, oil wells, whatever”, Warren Buffett thinks it’s overpriced. In his company Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRKa.N) annual investor letter published over the weekend, the Oracle of Omaha says interest rates have pushed the prices of investments up too far for comfort. So Buffett has been using his cash pile to buy Berkshire’s shares.
STOCKS
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY

