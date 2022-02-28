ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Portsmouth, OH

West Portsmouth man charged with Felonious Assault

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dh2U_0eRaVYVj00

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 9-1-1 communication center received a 9-1-1 call on February 27, 2022, at 12:09 a.m. stating that someone had been shot and they needed an ambulance. The incident occurred at 410 Straight Fork Road West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, detectives and emergency medical crews responded to this location. Deputies located one victim with a gunshot wound upon their arrival.

The shooting victim has been identified as Rodney A. Queen, age 57, of 410 Straight Fork Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Queen was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., where he is listed in critical condition.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated as a result of this investigation one male has been charged. Since this is an ongoing investigation more charges may be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Arrested was Terry A. Jewell, age 53, of 410 Straight Fork Road West Portsmouth, Ohio. Jewell has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, and one count of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree. Jewell is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine, and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Huntington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Jewell, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
City
West Portsmouth, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Kirk Jackson
Reuters

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
144
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy