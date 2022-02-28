ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Not participating Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Janmark has been ruled out of Tuesday's game versus San Jose due to an upper-body...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS - Jeremy Swayman will start in goal as the Bruins make the fifth stop on their season-long six-game road trip on Thursday night for a tilt with the Golden Knights. Boston, making its first visit to T-Mobile Arena since Oct. 8, 2019, will be aiming to bounce back after its last-minute loss to the Ducks on Tuesday in Anaheim.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in win

Smith scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith's line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for the last two goals that propelled the Golden Knights to victory. The 30-year-old Smith was limited to five points in eight games in February, so his hot start to March is an encouraging sign. The winger has 16 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Light work in win

Lehner stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, Lehner didn't face much of a challenge from the Sharks. The only goal he allowed was a bit of a lucky bounce for Noah Gregor early in the second period. Lehner reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his career -- he's now at 20-13-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 games. The 30-year-old will likely resume his status as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie, as Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson combined to win just one game during Lehner's absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Gets lucky on goal

Eichel scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Eichel never really got a shot off on his goal -- he mishandled the puck, but it slipped right through Jeremy Swayman to get Vegas on the board late in the second period. This was Eichel's first home goal as a Golden Knight. He's settled in nicely with two goals, three assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in seven appearances, though Vegas has only won twice since he returned from neck surgery.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes two assists

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Karlsson helped out on both of Reilly Smith's goals in the contest. Prior to Tuesday, Karlsson had produced just one assist in his last six outings. The Swedish center has reached the 20-point mark with 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 39 games this season. That's unusually quiet production from him, though he remains an all-situations center in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Delivers assist in loss

Pietrangelo notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Pietrangelo set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the third period. Since the start of January, Pietrangelo has gone a bit quiet on offense with just two goals and five assists in 21 contests. The veteran defenseman is up to 29 points, 148 shots, 117 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 53 outings overall, but fantasy managers typically expect a bit more consistency from the 32-year-old.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Facing Ducks on Friday

Brossoit will patrol the crease Friday in Anaheim, per NHL.com. Brossoit has posted a 1-3-3 record with a 2.84 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last seven appearances. At home, the Ducks have gone 15-10-4 while averaging 30 shots on goal and 2.9 goals for, ranking 27th and 21st, respectively. Anaheim also holds the ninth-best home power-play percentage at 24.2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Returned to AHL affiliate

Leschyshyn was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Leschyshyn has bounced between levels on a regular basis throughout the season, so he'll likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later. He's picked up four points through 20 top-level appearances this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Out Friday

McNabb (arm) will not play Friday against Anaheim, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. McNabb was injured Thursday against the Bruins and will now miss his first game of the season. The veteran blueliner has11 points while averaging 19:43 of ice time through 55 games on the year. Dylan Coghlan will suit up in his absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Moved to the top line

Nelson has been moved to the top line along with Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Nelson is essentially replacing Mathew Barzal, who is out with a lower-body injury. Nelson leads the Islanders in goals with 19 but only has 10 helpers for the offensively challenged Islanders. He will likely resume his second-line center duties once Barzal is ready to return, and the earliest that may be is Saturday when the Isles take on the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Thursday

Pacioretty (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty was described as not being close to returning as of Monday, so it's no surprise that remains unavailable. Jonas Rondbjerg figures to continue playing while Evgenii Dadonov is up in the top six to cover for Pacioretty's absence. The Golden Knights' next game is Friday versus the Ducks, though it's unlikely the star winger players in that contest.
NHL

