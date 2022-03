NEW YORK — A Brooklyn lawmaker appears ready to adapt to a potential Supreme Court decision that could impact the process of getting a concealed carry license in New York. Assembly Bill 8684 was introduced by Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon (D) back in January. It suggests placing limits on where firearms can be possessed including most public transportation, food, and drink establishments and at gatherings of 15 people or more. The bill has no co-sponsors in either the State Senate or Assembly, which would be necessary to move it forward, but gun advocates and constitutional experts are already signaling the bill may not hold water.

