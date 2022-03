Wyatt Milkovic saw the game day atmosphere at Folsom Field in October, and he plans to return to Boulder for an unofficial visit in April. "My first trip to Boulder was awesome," said Milkovic, a 6-foot-1, 233-pound inside linebacker prospect from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. "Boulder is a super lovely town and the coaching staff was incredible. Meeting (Buffaloes inside linebackers) coach Mark Smith and (defensive coordinator and outside linebackers) coach Chris Wilson was great. We really clicked and I feel like that is when our relationships really took off, after that point. So I am looking forward to coming back and seeing them again."

