I get paid to be a Vladimir Putin lookalike – but now I’m scared for my safety

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
 8 days ago
A VLADMIR Putin lookalike has admitted that he fears for his safety as Russia continues its bloody advance into Ukraine.

Slawek Sobola believes that Ukrainians and anti-war protestors based in his hometown could turn on him.

Slawek Solbola 53, has been working as Putin lookalike for eight years Credit: https://mirrorimages.co/
The Polish national says he fears for his safety amid the invasion of Ukraine Credit: https://mirrorimages.co/

The 53-year-old doppelganger, from Wroclaw, Poland, said that he has felt tense ever since the Russian president declared the start of his “special military operation” last week.

And now he fears that locals and refugees could target him thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the war-hungry tyrant.

He told the Daily Star: "Before the war I wasn't afraid for my safety on the street, but now when the war started, when Putin attacked Ukraine I'm a little afraid because in our town Wroclaw, there's a lot of people from Ukraine who work and live here."

"There have been many times that these people told me I look like Putin, and now because of the war I'm a little afraid that these people could be angry or aggressive when they see me."

Slawek said that he has worked as Putin lookalike eight years and says his unusual job has allowed him to “see the world”.

The Polish national, who lives with his wife Dorota, runs a transport company and says he earns “good money” as a lookalike for one of the world’s most famous men.

He told the Star: "I have worked as a Putin lookalike for eight years and during this time I have recorded a lot of videos and other work.

"It was a good job, and good money for this kind of work but this is not the main job I have.

"I run a transport company, the Putin stuff is extra income."

Slawek’s line of work has seen him travel to far-flung international locations including the US, Hong-Kong, London and even the homeland of the man himself.

But his wife Dotra admits that there are downsides of his likeness to the ruler, saying that people often hassle him for selfies.

She said: "For me sometimes it's funny when we do this job and we meet other lookalikes and have fun but sometimes it's uncomfortable because when we are with family and we walk on holiday, on the beach or in the restaurant, bar, people touch him and say: 'Hey, hey you look like Putin, can I get a picture with you?'"

"It's sometimes very uncomfortable for me."

I'm a little afraid that these people could be angry or aggressive when they see me,

However, since the news filtered through about the crisis in Ukraine, Sawek has changed his opinion on the Russian leader and has vowed not to profit from the ongoing war.

“This war is nothing good and I do not think about earning money from it,” he said.

"I had a lot of respect for him (Putin) but now I think that this man did a lot of harm and I do not know today how I will play his role in the future.

"This situation with the war, I am standing with Ukraine. I think that they have to fight."

Slawek has travelled all around the world as a Putin doppelganger Credit: https://mirrorimages.co/
The 53-year-old is regularly asked for selfies from the general public Credit: https://mirrorimages.co/
He has also collaborated with other lookalikes including Donald Trump and Kim-Jong-un Credit: https://mirrorimages.co/

