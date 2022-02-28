ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Marco Rubio, Val Demings Differ on Biden Nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387KzQ_0eRaToc300

At the end of last week, President Joe Biden announced his plans to nominate U.S. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace the retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court and the top two candidates in Florida’s U.S. Senate race weighed in on it.

While he did not come out to oppose the nomination, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., offered his criteria for Supreme Court nominees.

“President Biden wrongly believes the Supreme Court should act as a legislative branch, actively overriding the will of the people and the Congress,” Rubio said. “My decision will be based on whether Judge Jackson has a demonstrated commitment to original intent, judicial restraint, and the understanding that the Supreme Court is a ‘trier of law’ appellate court and not a ‘trier of fact’ trial court. I will not support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., the favorite for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rubio in November, expressed her support for the nominee.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a spectacular record, impeccable credentials, and her perspective as a fellow Floridian will be a breath of fresh air on the Court. She is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.” Demings said. “In the coming years, the Supreme Court is likely to hear cases that may determine the long-term direction of American life, and the safety and constitutional rights of every American. Judge Jackson has demonstrated throughout her career that she will be impartial, meticulous, and will put the law and Constitution first in every case.

“In less partisan times she is the kind of nominee who might have been confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate. I expect every member of the Senate to give Judge Jackson full and fair consideration. This remarkable Floridian should be confirmed without delay,” Demings added.

Brown Jackson currently serves as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Before that, she served as a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for eight years and clerked for three Supreme Court justices including Breyer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FloridaDaily

Florida Congressmen Want to Protect Personal Information of Servicemembers, Foreign Service Officers

Last week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., brought back his proposal to “protect the personal information of servicemembers and foreign service officers while traveling back from overseas assignments.”. Crist re-introduced the “Moving Americans Privacy Protection Act” with U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., as the main co-sponsor. “Any...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Calls for More Accountability for the IMF

Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., showcased his proposed “IMF Accountability Act.”. The bill, which Scott introduced last month, “would prevent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from allocating Special Drawing Rights (SDR) or providing increased lending to China, Russia, Iran, the Taliban Government of Afghanistan, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.” Scott noted that last year “the Biden administration supported a record $650 billion SDR allocation, of which $17.5 billion went to Russia, $22 billion to China and $3.5 billion to Iran.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
FloridaDaily

Liberals Trying To Use Reverse Psychology on Ron DeSantis

Over the last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning on Florida being a “free state” compared to other states and their COVID restrictions. According to recent polls, the governor is winning on this issue. But Democrats are now trying to counter by insisting Florida isn’t a free state under DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Frederica Wilson: Biden Administration Finally Updated Congress on Threats Against HBCUs

This week, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., the chairwoman of the U.S. Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, announced that the Biden administration has updated members of Congress about investigations of threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). More than a dozen HBCUs across the nation received bomb...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Scott Franklin, Salud Carbajal Urge Anthony Blinken to Oppose More Fees on H-2A Agricultural Worker Visas

This week, U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., and Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., urged U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken to stand “against increasing fees on H-2A temporary agricultural worker visas,” insisting the proposed increase would raise the fees from $190 to $310, presenting a significant financial challenge for America’s farmers.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Wants to Rename Street in Front of Cuban Embassy After Democracy Activist

The Florida delegation on Capitol Hill is backing a proposal to change the name of the street outside of the Cuban Embassy in Washington to “Oswaldo Payá Way.”. Back in June, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., honored the ninth anniversary of the death of Cuban dissident Oswaldo Payá by backing a bill from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#D Fla#Democratic#American#The U S Senate
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Proposes $6.4 Billion for Defense, State Departments to Help Ukraine

Responding to the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought out a bill “to provide security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies assisting Ukraine” which will “fulfill President Biden’s urgent request for $6.4 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State to respond to the crisis caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Urges Biden to Keep Terrorist at Guantanamo Bay Instead of Saudi Arabia

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, teamed up with U.S. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., who leads the GOP on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reconsider his reported decision to transfer terrorist Mohammed al-Qahtani from Guantanamo Bay to Saudi Arabia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Former State Rep. Adam Hatterlsey Running for State CFO

Former state Rep. Adam Hatterlsey announced this week that he will run for the Democratic nomination to challenge state CFO Jimmy Patronis in November. “Today, I am proud to announce my candidacy to be Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer,” Hattersley announced. “Floridians deserve a CFO who will fight for them. They deserve a CFO who will stand up to insurance companies. They deserve a CFO who is consumer focused and not consumed by partisan politics. I pledge to be that CFO. I will represent you, the people of Florida, and not special interests.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy