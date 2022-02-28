Why is Sheriff Thomas Gleason Using Incomplete, Non-Public, Partial Year, Preliminary Crime Data to Say Westchester Crime is Down?
NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Last Wednesday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer trotted out Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason like a show pony to buttress a series of false claims about a non-existent Westchester County Police Department “report” on crime based on incomplete, non-public, partial year, preliminary...talkofthesound.com
