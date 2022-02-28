ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why is Sheriff Thomas Gleason Using Incomplete, Non-Public, Partial Year, Preliminary Crime Data to Say Westchester Crime is Down?

By Robert Cox
talkofthesound.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ROCHELLE, NY — Last Wednesday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer trotted out Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason like a show pony to buttress a series of false claims about a non-existent Westchester County Police Department “report” on crime based on incomplete, non-public, partial year, preliminary...

CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Live updates: Zelenskyy seeks even tougher sanctions

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to impose even tougher sanctions on Russia after the airstrike on the maternity hospital in Mariupol. “A genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his daily late evening video address to the nation. Wearing his...
POLITICS

