Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
DUNDALK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating recent vandalism at a Ukrainian cemetery near Baltimore.

Myron Skyrczuk told WBAL-TV that he discovered the damage while visiting his brother’s grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery.

“This is my brother’s they destroyed,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, pointing to his late sibling’s grave.

According to WBAL-TV, Skyrczuk found numerous tombstones toppled and broken, which he reported to the cemetery’s management, who confirmed that the vandalism occurred Wednesday.

“If it happened on Wednesday that was the time when Russia invaded Ukraine, and I don’t know if this was some kind of attack against Ukrainians here in Baltimore,” Skyrczuk said.

Church officials confirmed to WBAL-TV that a similar incident occurred in the cemetery about four years ago and that church leaders are trying to determine the funding needed to address the desecration.

Meanwhile, the cemetery’s gates are now closed, and only families with a key can access the grounds, the TV station reported.

“I’m hoping we can get the headstones repaired, maybe some more fencing, somehow maybe run some electric and having some type of camera system within the cemetery,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, adding, “It’s sad that you’ve got to have actually cameras in a cemetery. You figure that would be a peaceful place when you die. Nobody should be here other than family.”

Comments / 6

Jennifer Bolyard
7d ago

This is one of the most disturbing acts against someone who can't fight back. In a place ment for peace and remembering loved ones. Whoever did this is a coward!! You take your anger out on Graves, on the Church? God sees all and ever forgets. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Lord of the Morgue
7d ago

How dare you desecrate a families memory of a symbol of a life lived. This same thing happened to a cemetery where I lived several years ago. once the kids started talking about that they were the ones that caused the damage, some of their friends told their parents who inturn reported it to the police. All of the actors were arrested and charged for destruction of property. I wish I could remember how they were punished or monetarily either by themselves or their parents. In most cases, it's the lot owners responsibility to fix or replace the marker. in cases where their are no family members to contact, volunteers have stepped in to reset the stone. The Markers are considered personal property and that relieves the cemetery from punitive damages. Especially these older cemeteries that are old and the church just can't afford to pay for the repairs. Now days people don't usually purchased those high fancy markers like you see in older cemeteries.

