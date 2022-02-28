Bielby Road one lane on Tuesday, March 1

The left travel lane of Route 1A southbound in Revere will remain closed into the day Tuesday due to a collapsed trench from a recent City water main break, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said. Traffic using Route 1A southbound will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning...
Portions of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in Killeen will be closed Thursday and Friday, Killeen officials said Wednesday. The road will experience temporary lane closures between Stealth Lane and Leslie Circle between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. “Crews will be performing asphalt work in the area and will need...
Midland City Hall sits at 333 W. Ellsworth St. on April 21, 2021. (Andrew Mullin) Buttles Street near downtown Midland will be reduced to one lane for two blocks, from Cronkright Street to State Street, beginning Tuesday, March 1 as city water distribution crews perform repairs in the roadway.
DARIEN — A crash has closed one lane on Interstate 95 north in Darien this Monday night, according to the state Department of Transportation. The two-vehicle crash, which occurred between Exit 13 and Exit 14, was reported at 7:36 p.m., officials said. The right lane of the highway was...
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced there will be a lane closure on Spillway Road. The closure will be March 1-3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. PRVWSD crews will close the outside eastbound lane on Spillway Road for repair work on the […]
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska and Iowa road officials plan to re-opening of the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City on March 7. Work on the joints and deck and other rehabilitation work on the interior that was started in 2021 are scheduled for completion on March 4. The bridge will open for normal four-lane, two-way traffic on Monday, March 7.
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on River Road near Chualar in Monterey County around 9 p.m. on Friday Evening. CHP said the northbound lane was closed following the crash, but was reopened once the scene was cleared. No word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story.
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists lane closures will occur on I-75 northbound and southbound (mile point 14.5) in Whitley County on Tuesday, March 8 due to bridge maintenance operations. The work schedule is listed below:. On Tuesday, March 8, northbound traffic at...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a lane reduction on the eastbound McClugage Bridge (U.S. 150) begins March 2. The lane reduction is part of ongoing ramp demolition and will occur during daytime hours. The reduction could last until March 8, and will require traffic entering from Adams Street to stop while work is underway.
