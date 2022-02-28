Bielby Road one lane on Tuesday, March 1

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) California Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on River Road near Chualar in Monterey County around 9 p.m. on Friday Evening. CHP said the northbound lane was closed following the crash, but was reopened once the scene was cleared. No word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story. The post Rollover crash causes lane closure on River Road appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO