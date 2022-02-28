ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bielby Road down to one lane Tuesday, March 1

registerpublications.com
 8 days ago

Bielby Road will be down to one lane between Quarry Drive...

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Two blocks of Buttles reduced to one lane starting Tuesday for repairs

Buttles Street near downtown Midland will be reduced to one lane for two blocks, from Cronkright Street to State Street, beginning Tuesday, March 1 as city water distribution crews perform repairs in the roadway. The closure will begin around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and Buttles is expected to reopen all...
MIDLAND, MI
WREG

I-40 lanes shut down until mid-March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Certain lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will be closed for several days through mid-March. On Monday, ARDOT began an inspection of the bridge that will last up to two weeks. The westbound outside lane will be shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day this week. Next […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Killeen Daily Herald

Temporary lane closures expected for Killeen road

Portions of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in Killeen will be closed Thursday and Friday, Killeen officials said Wednesday. The road will experience temporary lane closures between Stealth Lane and Leslie Circle between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. “Crews will be performing asphalt work in the area and will need...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bielby Road
NECN

Trench Collapse Closes One Lane on Route 1 in Revere Tuesday

The left travel lane of Route 1A southbound in Revere will remain closed into the day Tuesday due to a collapsed trench from a recent City water main break, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said. Traffic using Route 1A southbound will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning...
REVERE, MA
WTVQ

Road closure on KY 3351 in Perry County to begin Tuesday, March 1

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A road closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 1 in Perry County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), segments of KY 3351, also known as Pigeon Roost Road, will be closed due to road break repairs. According to KYTC, different segments of the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJTV 12

Spillway Road lane closure set for March 1-3

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced there will be a lane closure on Spillway Road. The closure will be March 1-3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. PRVWSD crews will close the outside eastbound lane on Spillway Road for repair work on the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Sierra Sun

I-80 eastbound down to one lane due to semi rollover

A semi truck rollover caused Interstate 80 eastbound to be restricted to one lane Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. The incident occurred in the Blue Canyon area, according to Caltrans. Motorists can expect delays for the next two to three hours, Cal...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy