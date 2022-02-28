Bielby Road down to one lane Tuesday, March 1

Buttles Street near downtown Midland will be reduced to one lane for two blocks, from Cronkright Street to State Street, beginning Tuesday, March 1 as city water distribution crews perform repairs in the roadway. The closure will begin around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and Buttles is expected to reopen all...
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Only one lane will be open both ways on I-64 starting on Sunday, Mar. 6, at 5 p.m. for bridge repairs near Milton. If there is no inclement weather, lanes are expected to open back up by 3 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 11. Officials say the fast lanes will close on […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Certain lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will be closed for several days through mid-March. On Monday, ARDOT began an inspection of the bridge that will last up to two weeks. The westbound outside lane will be shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day this week. Next […]
Portions of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in Killeen will be closed Thursday and Friday, Killeen officials said Wednesday. The road will experience temporary lane closures between Stealth Lane and Leslie Circle between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. “Crews will be performing asphalt work in the area and will need...
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a head on collision in Aiken County. According to officials, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Silver Bluff Road at Boyd Pond Road just after 8:30 Thursday morning. At least one lane of traffic is...
The left travel lane of Route 1A southbound in Revere will remain closed into the day Tuesday due to a collapsed trench from a recent City water main break, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said. Traffic using Route 1A southbound will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Southwest Barbur Boulevard has reopened Tuesday after downed trees and powerlines blocked the road. The damage caused several hundred PGE customers to lose power. The road was blocked for several hours between Capitol Highway and Hamilton Street, but all lanes have since reopened.
JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A road closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 1 in Perry County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), segments of KY 3351, also known as Pigeon Roost Road, will be closed due to road break repairs. According to KYTC, different segments of the...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The W Road reopened a little before noon. Walden Ridge Emergency Services is battling a fully involved house fire in Signal Mountain. The fire is happening at a home on the 4000 block of the W Road. Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman Amy Maxwell...
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced there will be a lane closure on Spillway Road. The closure will be March 1-3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. PRVWSD crews will close the outside eastbound lane on Spillway Road for repair work on the […]
A semi truck rollover caused Interstate 80 eastbound to be restricted to one lane Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. The incident occurred in the Blue Canyon area, according to Caltrans. Motorists can expect delays for the next two to three hours, Cal...
A fatal crash Friday morning has shut down several lanes of eastbound Katy Freeway near Mason Road, Houston Police are reporting. The crash involved a large box truck and a motorcycle, police said. NEWS IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for breaking news email alerts from HoustonChronicle.com here. Houston Transtar verified...
Comments / 0