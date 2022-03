SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department issued a warning Wednesday morning letting people know about an online scam making its way through the Concho Valley. According to the SAPD, the department has been made aware of an online scam regarding rental properties in San Angelo indicating an unknown person(s) using photographs of rental properties already listed online for sale/rent, and using them to create their own false rental posts.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO