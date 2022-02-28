Mintz reflects on two-year journey at Kentucky

Bryce McGowens wasn't a full participant in Nebraska's Tuesday practice, but hope remains he could be available when the Huskers open up Big Ten Tournament play on Wednesday. "He was able to get out and get some shots up," said Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg just before his team set out for Indianapolis. "He did all the non-contact portion. ... We just really want to test that thing and see how he's doing. It's going to be tough to throw him out there full speed without getting some live work in. So we were able to get him out there a little bit but he did not participate in the full practice."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO