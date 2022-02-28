ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In move to sanction Russia, Switzerland breaks from long tradition

By Rick Noack, Sammy Westfall Today at
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sharp break with its long-standing neutrality, Switzerland on Monday announced that it would join the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, filling a key gap in Western efforts to curb the Kremlin following widespread criticism of the Swiss government. The Swiss...

