Louisiana State

Chevron to buy renewable fuels co. for $3.15B

By Olivia Pulsinelli
 8 days ago
In October, REG held a groundbreaking ceremony...

Is Chevron Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold For 2022?

The Ukraine-Russia conflict could push oil prices much higher. The Ukraine-Russia crisis, unrest in Kazakhstan, and a consensus among Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan analysts that 2022 oil prices will reach the $100+ range by this summer, all play into the story for Chevron's (CVX) stock; however, those are largely transitory considerations.
Chevron raises clean energy bet with $3 billion Renewable Energy Group deal

(Reuters) -Chevron Corp is buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc for $3.15 billion, in its biggest bet so far on alternative fuels. The second-biggest U.S. oil and gas producer said on Monday it would pay $61.5 in cash for each share of Renewable Energy, a premium of over 40% to the company’s Friday close. Renewable Energy shares rose more than 37% in premarket trading.
Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
Letter: Phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard

I have lived in the Midwest all my life. My desire is for Midwesterners to lead successful and healthy lives, including farmers. I believe that the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policies to produce biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) pose a grave threat to future Midwestern prosperity. The 2005 RFS federal...
Marathon Petroleum Forms JV For Renewable Fuels Project

Marathon Petroleum has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for the Martinez renewable fuels project. Marathon Petroleum has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for Marathon's Martinez renewable fuels project. The partnership will be structured as a 50-50 joint venture...
Marathon partners with Neste on Martinez renewable fuels project

March 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said on Tuesday it would form a joint venture with Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) for its Martinez renewable fuels project in California, the latest partnership between an oil company and a biofuels producer. Marathon is currently converting its Martinez, California refinery to...
Monday Digest: Union Square to lose another major retailer; Chevron bets big on renewables

Good morning, Bay Area. As armed conflict intensified in the Ukraine over the weekend, its vice prime minister flagged down SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for some help from its Starlink satellite system to provide internet access for the country. "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted. Meanwhile, Airbnb Inc. is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion and will work with neighboring European states to provide long-term stays. The war is already showing up in the price of oil and gas as investors fret over its potential to snarl Russia's supply, with average retail prices up 10 cents per gallon in the last two weeks both nationally and in California, according to AAA, which expects further increases. Here's a deeper look at what's happening to start off the business week.
Is Chevron Stock A Buy Before Upcoming Share Buyback?

Chevron intends to spend between $5-$10 billion on annual share buybacks in the next few years, which is a big increase from its prior $3-$5 billion yearly share repurchase guidance.
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

