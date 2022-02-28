Chevron to buy renewable fuels co. for $3.15B

Good morning, Bay Area. As armed conflict intensified in the Ukraine over the weekend, its vice prime minister flagged down SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for some help from its Starlink satellite system to provide internet access for the country. "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted. Meanwhile, Airbnb Inc. is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion and will work with neighboring European states to provide long-term stays. The war is already showing up in the price of oil and gas as investors fret over its potential to snarl Russia's supply, with average retail prices up 10 cents per gallon in the last two weeks both nationally and in California, according to AAA, which expects further increases. Here's a deeper look at what's happening to start off the business week.

