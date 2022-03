If you have Netflix and want to check out an awesome new movie, I’d suggest pushing play on The Adam Project this weekend. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds (you know the ones that made one of the best films of last year Free Guy), the original film has Reynolds traveling back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to try and save the future. This is one of those "the less you know the better" stories, but I can promise you it’s one of those special movies that manages to blend an old school Amblin vibe with cool action, funny dialogue, and aspirational wish fulfillment. The Adam Project also stars Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

