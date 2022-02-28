ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Colombia's Grupo SURA hits Q4 net profit as COVID-19 pandemic eases

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5PBC_0eRaPBWg00

BOGOTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA , Colombia's largest investment company, rose to 406.7 billion pesos ($103 million) from the 61.3 billion pesos net loss reported the year before, boosted by the recovery of its business and a lower impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company posted an annual net profit of 1.5 trillion pesos, up from the 336 billion pesos from 2020.

Total revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% to 6.59 trillion pesos.

Grupo SURA operates in 11 countries via participation in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

It has important stakes in Bancolombia (BIC.CN), food producer Grupo Nutresa (NCH.CN), and Grupo Argos (ARG.CN).

The company is currently the subject of a second takeover bid in which the Gilinski Group seeks between 5% and 6.25% of the outstanding common shares, at a price of $9.88 per share, which would allow it to become the largest shareholder.

For 2022, Grupo SURA forecasts a growth between 10% and 15% of its net income.

Additionally, Grupo SURA reported that it will propose to the ordinary shareholders' meeting an ordinary dividend of 784 pesos per share, equivalent to an annual growth of 30%.

(1 dollar = $3,940.20 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Nelson Bocanegra, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Kylie Madry and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Telefônica Brasil posts 103.2% growth in Q4 net profit

(Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil on Tuesday reported its quarterly net profit rose 103.2%, helped by a tax credit recognition of 1.4 billion reais. The telecoms operator’s fourth quarter net profit of 2.628 billion reais ($519.54 million) beat the Refinitiv forecast of 1.47 billion reais. The unit of Spain’s Telefonica...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO BP Q4 net profit expected at 1.18 bln zlotys

* PKO's Q4 results due Feb 24 before market open * Q4 net profit seen at 1.18 bln zlotys vs 4.58 bln loss year ago GDANSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit after a loss in the same period a year earlier, which was hit by provisions on Swiss franc mortgages, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. State-run PKO BP is expected to report a net profit of 1.18 billion zlotys ($293 million) for the quarter, the survey of nine banks and brokerages showed. That would result in a net profit of 4.85 billion zlotys for the whole of 2021. The following is a table of estimates. Figures in millions of zlotys unless otherwise stated: FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 ============================================================== Net Income Net Interest Net Fee Income Income ============================================================== Median 1,167 2,644 1,160 Average 1,180 2,641 1,163 Lowest 1,133 2,582 1,140 Highest 1,231 2,680 1,196 No. of f'casts 9 9 9 Q4 2020 -4,575 2,458 1,024 Q3 2021 1,258 2,496 1,137 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Santander BM, BofA, DM mBank, Millennium DM, Ipopema, Trigon DM, VTB Capital Research, BM mBank ($1 = 4.0246 zlotys) (Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; Editing by Mark Potter)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Sura#Net Profit#The Gilinski Group#Colombian#Diane Craft
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts Q4 net profit of 187 mln reais

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA did not meet analysts expectations after reporting on Tuesday a fourth quarter net profit decrease, despite strong results for its digital service. The company reported fourth quarter net income of 187 million reais, a 5.5% decrease from the same quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Thai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest level since the pandemic and the jobs situation should improve further with restrictions easing and more foreign tourists returning, the state planning agency said on Monday. The impact of the Omicron variant, which has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Schlumberger CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

March 8 (Reuters) - Schlumberger's (SLB.N) current-quarter results are likely to be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as Moscow accounts for about 5% of the oilfield services company's global revenue. Crude prices have surged since the beginning of March on worries over...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Chile's Cencosud Reports Q4 Net Profit of $249 Million

(Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on Thursday posted a fourth quarter net profit of $249 million, boosted by improved revenues in the countries it operates, which also include Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Colombia. Cencosud, one of the largest firms in the retail sector in South America, reported an overall revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Seplat chairman says plans to buy Exxon's local assets on track

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Seplat Energy is on track to buy Exxon Mobil’s offshore shallow water business in the country for $1.28 bln, Seplat’s chairman told Reuters on the sidelines of CERAweek energy conference by S&P Global. The comments come amid media reports that Nigerian...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy