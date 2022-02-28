Photo Gallery: Indiana at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 84-79 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday evening.
Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 24 points. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the team with 8 rebounds and also contributed 14 points.
More than 11,000 fans packed into Williams Arena to witness the action. Now, you can relive it.
Indiana at Minnesota
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) looks to pass the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) reacts after dunking on Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket as Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) rebounds the ball as Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) leap for the ball during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball on Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
