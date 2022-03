In his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, 23-year-old forward Jordan Nwora has been in and out of the rotation. The sophomore has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself on this veteran-oriented team, primarily getting time when the Bucks are without a player or two due to injuries or whatever else. This was the case in Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns, where Milwaukee was set to be without Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton, and several others. With a handful of rotational players missing, Nwora would have an opportunity to shine, and he delivered.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO