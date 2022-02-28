ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Announces Jaguars vs. Raiders For 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL season as the franchise celebrates their first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The NFL announced Monday the Jaguars would participate in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders as the organizations honor their new NFL legends. This will be the Jaguars' first inclusion in the Hall of Fame Game since their first-ever game in 1995.

The matchup, which will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 during Enshrinement Week, kicks off the National Football League’s 103rd season and will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Jaguars will of course honor the franchise's first Jaguar and first Hall of Fame player in Tony Boselli, whose long wait to be voted into Canton ended earlier this month.

“Tony’s well-deserved selection for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue and one of the greatest moments in the history of our franchise,” Jaguars Owner Shad Khan said after Boselli was named a Hall of Fame inductee. “Tony embraced being a Jaguar from the moment he was drafted and from there fought for Jacksonville as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game.

“Tony has also represented the Jaguars with class since the day he arrived. Beyond his exceptional on-field performance, since retirement he has been an integral member of the Jaguars family while calling Jacksonville home for more than 25 years. No one understands, defends, supports or loves the Jaguars and Duval like Tony Boselli. I think I speak for everyone when I say congratulations, Tony. Gold looks good on you.”

"Raiders greats Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour, along with Jaguars legend Tony Boselli, will be enshrined two days later as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022," the NFL said on Monday.

"LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young also will be enshrined at the annual ceremony, which this year will occur Saturday, Aug. 6, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."

