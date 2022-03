In the spring of 2021, Motorola added support for two Indigenous languages spoken in Latin America as part of a push to make its products more inclusive and accessible. Now, any Motorola phone running Android 11 or up has access to Kaingang and Nheengatu. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Kaingang as “definitely endangered.” This means that children no longer learn it as their first language at home. And with only about 6,000 people in the region speaking Nheengatu, this language is classified as “severely endangered” by UNESCO. This means that Nheengatu is one step away from being considered extinct.

