Dancing With the Stars Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly have some worries when it comes to handling a tough conversation with their son 5-year-old son, Shai. As Chmerkovskiy returns back to the United States from Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the family is overjoyed to have the dad back home but sources say the parents are struggling finding the words to explain his absence.

