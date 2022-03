Bank of America is officially the first financial institution to be certified by J.D. Power for financial health support. The data analytics and consumer intelligence company evaluated Bank of America and other financial institutions through a rigorous process that involved reviewing nearly 100 best practices, and Bank of America is the first in the industry to receive it. Holly O'Neill, President of Retail Banking at Bank of America, joined Cheddar to talk more about this certification, what it means, and how to get started on the path to financial health.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO