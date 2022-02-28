ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

International Ice Hockey Federation bans Russia, Belarus teams over Ukraine invasion

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJmCH_0eRaMldz00

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday that Russia and ally Belarus are banned from its events "until further notice" in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ruling would affect seven tournaments. Among them: Russia and Belarus won't be able to play in the men's world championships in May in Finland, and Russia will be barred from two August tournaments, the rescheduled world junior championships in Canada and the women's world championships in Denmark.

The IIHF also said it was pulling the December-January world junior championships out of Novosibirsk, Russia.

“The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine,” federation president Luc Tardif said in a statement. “We nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program.”

LIVE UPDATES: US, Swiss announce new sanctions against Russia

He added: “We were incredibly shocked to see the images that have come out of Ukraine. I have been in close contact with members of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved in a peaceful way and without the need for further violence.”

No decision was made on the 2023 world championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, though the IIHF Council said it "has not left out the possibility of further actions impacting future events."

Russia was ranked third in the 2021 IIHF rankings. It won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics and a silver medal in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the NHL released a statement condemning the invasion.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites," the league said. "In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

Russia's Kontinental Hockey League has seen some recent defections because of the invasion.

Dinamo Riga, a Latvia-based team that had been part of the league since 2008, withdrew from the KHL on Sunday. Days earlier, Jokerit, a team from Helsinki, Finland, said it wouldn't participate in the KHL playoffs.

Earlier Monday, the International Olympic Committee had urged international sports federations to bar Russian athletes and teams from events.

FIFA and UEFA on Monday banned Russian soccer teams "under further notice." FIFA took a harsher stand than its criticized ruling Sunday to move World Cup qualifying games in Russia to neutral sites and to have the team participate under the name "Football Union of Russia."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: International Ice Hockey Federation bans Russia, Belarus teams over Ukraine invasion

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Tardif
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Iihf#The Iihf Council#Russian#Belarusian#Swiss#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry

March 7 (Reuters) - Sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global collapse," Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday. Another Russian agency, TASS, quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

406K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy