Wausau area obituaries February 28, 2022

Mary T. Cannistra

Mary Therese (Kettner) Cannistra, 71, of Boulder Junction, WI, passed away suddenly on February 21, 2022. She was born to parents Charles and Mary (Page) Kettner, on October 21, 1950 in Appleton, WI. Mary was the fifth of eight children. Growing up she was quite the tomboy and enjoyed biking, playing baseball, dodgeball, and other sports with her siblings and their friends. She was an avid reader interested in myriad genres of books and this continued into adulthood. Mary also loved music and interpretive dance in school–interestingly, she was a marching band majorette. Upon graduation at Appleton West High School and after two years of post-secondary education at Holy Family Liberal Arts College in Manitowoc, WI, Mary became a dental assistant, training under Dr. Bierl, DDS.

It was at the dentist’s office that Mary met Charlie Cannistra in 1972 and they were married on August 25, 1973 in Appleton, WI. Together they raised 4 children: Jennifer, Jessica, Carla, and Joseph. On August 1st of 1991 they established Wausau Electric, Inc. and proceeded to work side by side for twenty two years until successfully selling the company on August 1st, 2013. They finally retired in August of 2014. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together on August 25, 2023.

Mary will be remembered as a loving wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was so very proud of her husband, children, grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Mary was a remarkable cook. She loved learning new recipes as well as traditional German and Italian recipes of spaghetti, breaded veal, cucuzza, and German potato salad passed down through the family. Mary loved singing in church when she attended services, and when she worked in the kitchen you would catch her singing and hear her sweet voice as well. Mary and Charlie traveled throughout their years together, both within the United States and beyond to Hong Kong, China, Monaco, and Italy. Best of all, Mary loved it when her children and grandchildren could be all together with her and Charlie. She loved going for nice, slow boat rides, walks “around the block”, and playing cards and games with her children and grandchildren. Mary was a lifelong learner. She was caring and always very thoughtful, she always gave the biggest and warmest hugs, she was a good listener, she believed in the Golden Rule and treated all with kindness, she will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Kettner, as well as her brothers, John Kettner, Bill Kettner, and Larry Kettner.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Charlie Cannistra, her children, Jennifer Weber (David) of St. Germain, WI, Jessica Tipple of Wausau, WI, Carla Chase (James) of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Joseph Cannistra of Sheboygan Falls, WI, her grandchildren, Hannah Tipple (Justin Mack), Grace Weber, Emma Weber, Cassandra Chase, Elle Tipple, Cameron Tipple, and Aliannah Chase, as well as her brother Ed Kettner (Carol), her sisters, Helen Kellnhauser (Bob), Ruth Kettner, and Barb Oliver (Dale) and their families and those families of her brothers John Kettner, Bill Kettner (Pat), and Larry Kettner (Marie). She also leaves behind a very loving group of friends.

A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lions Club of Boulder Junction (P.O. Box 61, Boulder Junction, WI 54512) under Mary’s name. Funds will go towards a new playground for all ages and abilities. Mary always loved caring for children and to honor her, an engraved park bench will be donated by the Cannistra family and will be installed near this new equipment.

Clarence F. Hayek Jr.

Clarence F. Hayek Jr., age 63, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Clarence was born on January 3, 1959 in Oconto, Wisconsin to the late Clarence Hayek Sr. and Loretta (Gill) Hayek. They preceded him in death. Clarence enjoyed fishing and in his younger years, enjoyed hunting as well. His cats Fuznut “BA”, Uncle Crackers, Oreo “Ojo” and Tiny were very special to him as well.

Clarence is survived by his significant other of 22 years Anna Winchell; 2 children Anastasia and Corey; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

In honoring Clarence’s wishes, no services will be held.

Theresa Babcock

Theresa “Terri” Babcock, 66, Wausau, died Thursday February 24, 2022, at home.

She was born August 9, 1955, in Antigo, daughter of the late Clifford Kramer and Mary (Frink) Nelson. On February 27, 1989, she married Steven Babcock in Wausau. He survives.

Prior to her retirement, Terri had been employed for several years at Schofield Enterprises. She had a big heart for all her family and loved spending time with them. Shopping with her sisters was special time set aside on a regular basis and she looked forward to those adventures. Second to family was her love of animals-her pets held a special place in her heart and she was well known to have taken in some interesting strays through the years. She also enjoyed reading and doing puzzles in her spare time.

Survivors include her husband, Steven, one son, Travis (Christina) Dobizl, Wausau; seven grandchildren, Austin Paszek, Rylee (Dustin) Studinski, Ethan Dobizl, Mariah Kohl, Rebecca Kohl, Christopher Kohl, Josie Leiter, all of Wausau; one great granddaughter, Caliope Studinski; six siblings, Dennis (Kelly) Kramer, Janesville, Vicki (Duke) Denney, Tomahawk, Janet Malliett, Winston-Salem, NC, Beth (Craig) Dickinson, Wausau, Joel (Julie) Kramer, Wausau, Jane (Robert) Rasmussen, Wausau; a son-in-law, Scott Leiter, Wausau; a sister-in-law, Roxanne (James) Brown, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Kramer, her mother, Mary Nelson, her step-father, Wilbert Nelson, a sister, Mary Kay Kramer, a daughter, Tara Leiter, a granddaughter, Paige Leiter.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday March 3, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Terri’s memory may be directed to the local humane society of your choice.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Peter D. Albrecht

Peter D. Albrecht, 61, Athens, passed away after a long battle with cancer on February 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hope Hospice.

He was born February 6, 1961, with the most beautiful blue eyes, at St. Mary’s in Wausau, son of Nancy (Morse) Albrecht and the late Earl Albrecht.

Peter was a hardworking farmer and Vice President of Albrecht Family Farms. He also owned PBA Trucking and hauled milk from Double P Dairy. He always had a drive to innovate, invent and improve farming, a skill he learned from his Grandpa Sanford. A skill he worked hard to pass on to others. In his younger years, he worked hard to invent new equipment to improve the process of growing and harvesting ginseng. In the last few years, he worked with his son Willie on a process to grow corn under biodegradable film, a project he was involved in right to the end. One of his greatest achievements was getting a patent on a machine to lay film with his son Willie. When it comes to thinking outside the box, Peter was one that never knew the box existed.

He enjoyed being with family and friends, going on vacations, heading to Holcombe by his camper on the weekends, taking his Gator on UTV rides and was always the life of the party.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy Albrecht; children Crystal (Mathew) Sebold, Willie (Carrie) Albrecht, Ashley (Connor) Gharrity, Lindsey Albrecht and fiancé Bryce Schilling, Emily Albrecht and fiancé Mason Halopka; grandchildren Makenna and Ava Sebold, Lucy, Henry, Arlee, Natalie and Ellie Albrecht, Charlie Gharrity; siblings Lousie (Jeff) Ellenbecker, Michael (Sandra) Albrecht, Karen (Alan) Schmitt, Lisa (Andrew) Spahn, Denise (Steven) Balz, Dennis (Noreen) Albrecht and Norbert (Karen) Albrecht; former spouses Kelly Albrecht and Barb Albrecht.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice in Medford, friend Jody Baeseman who helped care for Peter throughout his battle, all those of you that prayed, sent cards and well wishes. Many thanks to Dr. Ahuja and the staff from the Cancer Center and Oncology Unit at Aspirus.

Visitation will be held at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home in Athens on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Rev. George Graham will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter’s memory may be directed to the Athens FFA, Athens Acres 4-H and St. Jude.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Nancy J. Cegelski

Nancy J. Cegelski, 88, Wausau, formerly of Green Bay and Sister Bay, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at The Bay at Colonial Manor, Wausau.

She was born April 6, 1933 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Harold and Isabel (Davis) DeLarwell.

Throughout her life, Nancy worked as an owner/operator of the former Valley Ski and Sports Store in DePere and other various retail stores in Door County. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Green Bay.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona, traveling, playing bridge and loved going to the Peninsula State Park.

Survivors include three children, Debbie (Mike) Bourguignon, Wausau, Dan Cegelski, Door County and Lisa Boettcher, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Julie Bowers, Missouri; four grandchildren, Michelle (Thomas) Morrell, Alissa (Justin) Longley, Kristin (Iggy) Labanauskas and Michael Cegelski; five great grandchildren, Anna, Charlotte, Andrew, Iggy IV and Vincent; and two siblings, Mike DeLarwell and Pat Kellum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chris Cegelski; and two brothers, Chuck and Dick DeLarwell.

Private burial will be at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Piotrowski

Robert “Bob” A. Piotrowski, 72, died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 13, 1949 in Stevens Point, son of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Podach) Piotrowski. On June 7, 1975 he married Gail Goeser at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stevens Point.

Bob was known as the “Town Clown” of Stevens Point, as he was a semi-professional clown who loved entertaining for children’s parties and other events. He enjoyed gardening and baking especially homemade bread and sweets which he shared with friends and neighbors. He was passionate about helping seniors stay in their homes so he would help with household handy work or anything else they would need.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Piotrowski; son, Alexander Piotrowski; daughter, Anastasia (Jock) McKay; brothers, Richard (Barbara) Piotrowski and Gary Piotrowski; brother-in-law, Jeffery Kozik; sister-in-law, Jeanette Piotrowski, numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and Jack Piotrowski, sisters, Joan Forseth and Margaret Kozik, and sister-in-law Mary Piotrowski.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stevens Point.

Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services also at St. Joseph’s.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau and Stevens Point.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sylvia E. Sodke

Our loving and beautiful mother, Sylvia Edna (Rothenberger) Sodke, born March 1st,1940, was called to Heaven January 31st, 2022 at age 81. Her daughter and son, Roxana and Audie, were at her side.

Her final years she lived at Care Partners Memory Care of Weston. Sylvia received 5 star treatment thus winning over several staff members with her old fashioned wit and weathered wisdom.

A blessing. An inspirational history. Not too many people know that Sylvia was also a HERO. Her, then husband, and 4 older children were in a car accident knocking everyone unconscious, except herself. She managed to pull all 4 children out and her, then husband. Seconds later, the car exploded. Her daughter, Roxana, then age 3, recalls waking up in the far back of the ambulance being held by an ambulance attendant as her mother was sitting up front, explaining the situation, while the other 3 children were in the middle, also being held. Their father was in a different ambulance. 6 years later Sylvia divorced, saving herself and her children from further physical abuse. She protected them the best she could and moved them from country living to the city. Shortly after she discovered she was pregnant with Audie. So much for birth control! Audie and Roxana made sure their mother collected on her ex husband’s social security when she retired.

In Sylvia’s early years, she cooked for a living at several restaurants to make ends meet. At home she would cook delicious meals and bake homemade candies. She had many talents. A crochet afghan gifted from Sylvia was the best! Her last job before retiring was delivering pizzas. She left fond memories with her customers. Sylvia made good tips. Her best and most funny tip was when she received – what she thought was a cigarette. So, she put it behind her ear and delivered pizzas the rest of the night. Upon arriving home after work, Audie asked, “What is behind your ear?”

She laughed and replied, “I haven’t had a cigarette in over 20 years. Someone thought I still smoked!”

Audie requested, “Mom, give me that!?” and flushed it. Sylvia didn’t know it was a joint!

Along with casino runs, reading was her escape from reality. Audie spent every Sunday with his mom. Movies, restaurants, catching up on T.V. episodes, those 2 did it all. Roxana was her mom’s “go-fer”, road trip guide and in charge of her health care/medical decisions, along with her own daughter, Tabitha. Roxana’s son, Steven, helped with rides. Sylvia had special relationships with her 2 oldest grandchildren, Tabitha and Steven, as well as her 2 oldest great grandchildren, Sophia and Jaxom. The 2 oldest great grandchildren were especially close knit: sharing drinks, conversations and time with their Great Nana. Even holidays at their home.

Sylvia is survived by her 5 children; Oldest: Gordon Sodke, Brian Sodke, middle child: Roxana (Richard Leonard Sr) Gibson, Sylvia Grob, and her precious baby boy: Audie Sodke. Her grandchildren; Tabitha (Joshua) Blaser, Steven Hoffmann, Brian Sodke II, Angela Sodke, Johanna Sodke and Richard Sodke. Her GREAT grandchildren; Jaxom Blaser, Sophia Blaser (Great Nana’s manicurist & pedicurist), Trista Ford, Bentley Ford and another great grandbaby on the way. Sylvia is also survived by her siblings; Johanna Powers, Eugenia Rothenberger, Janet (Wesley) Radtke, Larry (Pam) Roth, Ronald (Johanna) Rothenberger, Roger Rothenberger, half siblings; Joan and Fred. Her favorite sister-in-law, Doris (Sodke) Erdman and many nieces and nephews.

Sylivia is preceded in death by; Her beautiful mother: Jeannette (Bunde) Rothenberger – who raised the 12 children -, her father: Eugene Rothenberger. Her siblings; Eva Rothenberger, Andrew Rothenberger, Shirley Rothenberger, Eugene Rothenberger, Jerry Rothenberger, 1 half sibling: John. And her ex husband: Gordon P.R. Sodke.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord, your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

We are celebrating with both God’s blessing and Sylvia’s own wishes to throw her a party. We are celebrating Sylvia’s life!

March 1st, 2PM – 4PM, John J Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI 54476

Daniel C. Petroski, Jr.

Daniel Clifford Petroski, Jr., (Bud), 1995-2022

Daniel Clifford Petroski, Jr., 26 of Wausau WI. Passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sunday February 20th, 2022.

Daniel was born at Wausau Hospital to Daniel Petroski Sr. (Sue Lecher) and Angela Petroski (Larry Seidl) on the evening August 18th, 1995. He was the last child born, youngest of all siblings, his Big sister’s Samantha Jo Petroski (deceased), Jessica Butts (James Butts) Hatley, WI, Amanda Petroski Wausau, WI. His grandparents Mark and Peggy Anderson of Tomahawk WI, Christine Petroski of Wausau WI, and Daniel Petroski deceased, (Resa Petroski) of Wausau, WI. His Uncles and Aunt’s include Jeremy Petroski, Jessi (Nichole) Petroski, Lisa Petroski, Jon Anderson (deceased) Patricia (Terry) Cota, Michael (Nikki) Anderson. Daniel’s nephews and nieces are Kaiden Butts, Xavier Butts, Noah Butts, Shailey Butts, and Melanie Maszk. Daniel had many more family and friends that will miss him and loved him dearly.

He loved fishing, camping, bonfires and the ocean. He enjoyed working outdoors, construction and landscaping.

He was giving and caring to all his family and friends. He had a heart of gold. He will be missed by everyone.

Thomas L. Scott

Thomas Leroy Scott, age 75, of Stevens Point, WI passed on Thursday February 24, 2022 after suffering a heart attack at home.

Tom was born on March 16, 1946 in Stevens Point, WI to Robert C. and Gertrude (Jewel) Scott.

He attended area schools and was in the PJ Jacobs High School class of 1964.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rosemary Taylor, on April 25, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, she and all of their kids survived him – only God knows how!

Dad was a jack of all trades and had the best sense of humor. He always had a joke or one-liner to tell.

In his younger years he worked for Consolidated Papers / Consoweld in Wisconsin Rapids. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved anything related to gunsmithing, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He taught Hunter Safety Education for over 20 years, which he received many awards for his service. He was also a long-time member of the Ashley Shooting Club and the Bill Cook Chapter of the Isaac Walton League.

Tom was preceded by his parents and siblings Robert E Scott, Carlton Scott, Jean Miller and Kenneth Scott; granddaughter Katharinerose-Elizabeth Rohde, and his fur babies / hunting partners; Abby, Penny, Moose Night Train and Girl.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rosemary and their six children; Charles (Karen) Scott, Cheryl (Ron) Battles, Christy Harris, Carrie (David) Nabors, Charity (Keith) Smith and Constance (Kevin) Smith; 10 grandchildren Jason Larsen, Thomas C. Scott, Jonathan Rayome, Nikol (Mark) Jolin, Tucker Harris, Taylor Harris, Leo Fraijo, Jesse Fraijo, Isla Smith, Ezra Smith, several great-grandchildren and the best camping and cribbage playing in-laws, Jan and Dawayne Waltenberg.

A celebration of life was held February 27, 2022 at the Moose Family Center in Stevens Point with a private burial to follow at a later date.

As Dad would say “That’s All Folks!”

Mid Wisconsin Cremation is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Leo Cherek

Leo Cherek, 90 of Bevent, died unexpectedly, at home, on Friday, February 25th, 2022. Leo was born on June 23rd, 1931 in Bevent to Leo and Helen (Kedrowski) Cherek.

He was united in marriage to Marlene (VanderKoy) on September 3rd, 1955 at St. Williams Catholic Church in Eland.

Leo served his country during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. He was employed at Marathon Electric for 43 years and was the town of Bevent Treasurer for over 20 years.

Leo went on the Honor Flight in October 2014. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, traveling, playing sheepshead and spending time with family. He was an active member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent and was a member of the church’s Men’s Society.

Leo leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Marlene; children, Mark (Marilyn), Terry (Debbie), Tom, John, and Pam (Roger) Ostrowski, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Alice, Henry, Bertha, Irene and Daniel and a daughter-in-law, Jackie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068.

Visitation will be held on Friday and will follow the rosary service at 9am until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

John C. Carlson

John C. Carlson, 73 of Birnamwood died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his home.

John was born on October 30, 1948, in Mattoon. The son of Victor and Mabel (Matzke) Carlson

On September 27, 1975, John was united in marriage to Phyllis Keen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Aniwa.

John was a hard worker and worked on the family farm with his brother, wife, and kids. He enjoyed being outside, working in the woods, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Birnamwood; three sons, Jeremy (Kristine) Carlson, Jason (Heather) Carlson and Jordan (Kassandra) Carlson, all of Birnamwood; nine grandchildren, Cordell, Austin, Jaxson, Carissa, Aidan, Katelyn, Ryker, Kaylee and Case, and many other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Phillip; one brother, Alfred; three uncles, Hilbert, Alvin, and Norman ‘Doc’ Matzke and one aunt, Gertrude Matzke.

A Funeral Service will be held a 3PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.