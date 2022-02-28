ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Corporate Counsel's February Moves Roundup

By Victoria Ostrander
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to our new hiring roundup series involving company lateral hires and moves. Each month we...

Law.com

IBM General Counsel's Compensation Inched Up in 2021

Michelle Browdy's 2021 compensation represented a 6% increase from 2020. She's been general counsel since 2014. IBM Corp. general counsel and senior vice president Michelle Browdy received compensation totaling $6.65 million in 2021, up 6% from the prior year, according to a proxy statement the tech giant filed Monday. Browdy’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Law.com

BBF Partners LLC v. Mon Ethos Pro Consulting LLC

MEMORANDUM AND ORDER Plaintiffs BBF Partners LLC and Tailored Fund Cap LLC filed this action alleging breach of contract and malicious abuse of process against defendants Mon Ethos Pro Consulting LLC and David A. Whitaker. Plaintiffs allege that defendants breached two contracts and then engaged in frivolous litigation designed to coerce plaintiffs into accepting defendants’ settlement demands. Defendants have moved for judgment on the pleadings. For the reasons stated below, defendants’ motion is granted in part and denied in part. BACKGROUND The following facts are drawn from the complaint and are assumed true for the purposes of this order. On June 10, 2020, BBF (using the name “Rapid Cap”) contracted with Mon Ethos to purchase $127,315 of Mon Ethos’ future receivables. Compl. 10 (Dkt. # 1). The contract specified that Mon Ethos would pay BBF/Rapid Cap twenty percent of its daily receivables until that amount was reached. Id.
LAW
Law.com

Kilpatrick Townsend, With Fewer Lawyers, Sees 1.9% Revenue Growth

Leadership at Atlanta-based Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton said 2021 was a “banner year” for its corporate practice across the board, as many Am Law 200 firms have noted. Still, the firm’s revenue and profit growth did not stack up with industry averages. Kilpatrick YOY financial chart. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

ETRM Acquires Litigation Support Company L2 Services, Adding Digital Scanning Capabilities

Today, D.C.-based alternate legal service provider Empire Technologies Risk Management (ETRM) group announced it has acquired litigation support company L2 Services, underpinning its digital scanning capabilities and expanding its footprint by combining both companies’ offices in New York and Chicago. L2 Services, which will remain a standalone unit under...
CHICAGO, IL
Law.com

A Lateral Attorney’s Guide to Being Intentional and Effective on Day One

Law firms across the globe are aggressively searching for lateral talent to strengthen their firm’s service capabilities, grow their external marketability or broaden their geographic reach. Today’s increasingly active legal recruitment landscape is an advantageous time for attorneys to explore lateral opportunities. Law firms across the globe are aggressively...
MARKETING
Law.com

Electrical Contractor Sues Travelers Over Insurance Coverage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Electrical Contractor Incorporation. The case is 1:22-cv-00885, Electrical Contractor Incorporation v. The Travelers Indemnity Company and Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.
LAW
Law.com

Reveal Unveils Its Integrated Platform Featuring Brainspace and NexLP: Reveal 11

A little over a year ago, legal technology provider Reveal made back-to-back splashes, acquiring both NexLP and Brainspace to bolster the organization’s analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Now, Reveal is set to introduce the fruits of that combination, announcing today the release of its Reveal 11 platform with integrated NexLP and Brainspace capabilities.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Owner-Architect Agreements: Scope of Services

In this first of a two-part series on architectural service agreements (ASA), Kenneth Block discusses the scope of the architect’s services under an ASA and related compensation issues. This is the first part of a two-part series of articles on architectural service agreements (ASAs). Today we will discuss the...
CONSTRUCTION
Law.com

Jones Day Hires London Hogan Lovells Partner

Jones Day has hired partner Mark Jones from Hogan Lovells in London, in the latest hire in a busy market. Jones had been a partner in Hogan Lovells’ antitrust, competition & economic regulation group since 2014, and previously spent 11 years at Norton Rose Fulbright, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
Law.com

White & Case London Partner Quits for In-House Return

White & Case financial regulatory partner Julia Smithers Excell has left the firm to return to an in-house role after nearly four years at the firm. Smithers Excell had been a partner at the firm since 2018, when she joined from JP Morgan Chase. At the bank she was an executive director and deputy general counsel.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Skadden Hires Duo With Eye on 'New Wave' of Litigation: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against various units of Hilton Worldwide Holdings to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Restegar Law Group, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of non-exempt workers employed by the defendant in California. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 5:22-cv-00349, Ericka Kraut, individually, and on behalf of all others similarly situated current and former employees of Defendants v. Dt Employer LLC, a California limited liability company et al. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

Cozen O'Connor Continues Canada Growth With Five Miller Thomson Lawyers

Cozen O'Connor added five private equity and corporate finance lawyers from Canadian law firm Miller Thomson. The firm also relocated its Vancouver office. The recent additions build off of those from last summer, when the firm recruited a group from one of Canada's largest firms, Cassels Brock & Blackwell. Citing...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Baron A. Wolman Archives Trust v. Complex Media Inc.

OPINION & ORDER On January 7, 2020, Baron Wolman brought this action alleging copyright infringement against Complex Media, Inc. (“Complex Media”).1 Doc. 1. Now pending before the Court are Complex Media’s motion for summary judgment, Doc. 27, and the Baron A. Wolman Archives Trust (“BAWAT”)’s cross-motion for summary judgment, Doc 32. For the reasons set forth below, both motions are DENIED. I. FACTUAL AND PROCEDURAL BACKGROUND A. Factual Background2 Wolman was a professional photographer who created a number of photographs as the first chief photographer for Rolling Stone magazine in the late 1960s. Doc. 33 1.3 At issue in this case is one of Wolman’s photographs depicting the musician Jimi Hendrix (“the Hendrix Photograph”).4 Doc. 33 2. Wolman maintained ownership of the copyright of the Hendrix Photograph and registered it, along with hundreds of other photographs, with the United States Copyright Office in 2017 under Registration Number VA 2-114-914.5 Doc. 33 3; Doc. 35-2. On January 17, 2019, Wolman executed a notarized assignment of intangible rights, archives, and artistic property to BAWAT, which included his title and interest in all material works he created and any and all intangible rights in his work, and all existing copyrights to his photographs. See Doc. 35-3. On September 20, 2012, Complex Media published an article titled, “A Detailed History of Celebrity Sex Tapes,” which included an image of the Hendrix Photograph, on its website at www.complex.com. Docs. 29.
LAW
Law.com

Three Potter Anderson Lawyers Selected for 2022 LCLD Programs

As part of Potter Anderson & Corroon’s continuing commitment to supporting the work of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), three firm lawyers have been selected to participate in this year’s LCLD programs. Counsel Laura Readinger is set to join the LCLD Fellows Program, an intensive, yearlong...
LAW
Law.com

Legal Reimagined: Rethinking Your Technology Approach

Join this webcast and learn about the growing need to consolidate systems, the benefits of creating a single source of truth, and the elements that are needed for a real end-to-end platform. Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022. Time: 11:00am PT | 2:00 pm ET. Cost: Complimentary. Produced and sponsored by:
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Perkins Coie Opens Austin Office Reflecting Collaborative Design

Perkins Coie moves into permanent office space in Austin, two years after it moved into the market. Features of the new office, such as a large amount of collaborative space and hoteling options, fit modern law office trends. The firm has 19 lawyers in Austin, but is continuing to hire,...
AUSTIN, TX
Law.com

SEC Suit Alleges $1.8 Million Fraud

This suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the document here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued investment adviser David W. Schamens Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Schamens of defrauding investors and embezzling at least $1.8 million. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01219, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Schamens.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Realty Law Digest

A plaintiff landlord sought to recover damages for breach of a commercial lease and had moved for summary judgment on its first cause of action (COA) for unpaid rent and additional rent through Oct. 8, 2019 and on its second COA to accelerate the rent and additional rent through Aug. 31, 2026. The landlord also moved to strike the defendant tenant’s affirmative defenses. The court granted the landlord’s motion in part.
RETAIL

