Joe Schoen has his work cut out for him in the 2022 NFL Draft: The Giants have needs at just about every position. Luckily for the Giants general manager, he has plenty of ammo at his disposal, including two first-round picks, five picks in the first three rounds and nine overall. Many expect Schoen to be an active trader — like his old boss, Bills GM Brandon Beane, often is on draft day — at the draft, whether that’s through trade-ups or trade-backs. The Giants will be active, certainly.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO