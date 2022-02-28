2022 Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot, registration now open

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- Local law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the 9 th annual Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot at Windwalker Farms. The event benefits Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office and helps pay for much needed equipment.

The event will be held April 21 and 22, and registration for the event is underway. If you would like to register a team, you may do so here .

Additionally, raffle tickets are now available for a Polaris Ranger 500 ($9,500 value), a Kent Kwik Gas Card ($2,600 value), and a SIG Sauer Semi-Automatic .308 Rifle with Scope ($1,500 value). Raffle tickets can be purchased at OPD’s front desk during regular business hours, or by calling 432-335-3322. Raffle tickets are $20 each, or six for $100.

Last year’s event raised $420,000, which was split evenly between the four agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.