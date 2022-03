Iq Viet My is a professional tutoring center that will open March 7 in Katy for learners in pre-K through 12th grade. Located at 870 S. Mason Road, Ste. 126, Katy, Iq Viet My will offer an after-school program led by experienced and dedicated teachers who will tutor students in math, reading, writing and science. The program makes an effort to deepen connections within the community and meet the unique needs of each client. The center is running a special of 30% off for the first three months. 832-387-0762. www.iqvietmy.com.

KATY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO