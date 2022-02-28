ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Jill Duggar Debuts Baby Bump Ahead of Her and Derick Dillard’s 3rd Child’s Arrival: Photo

By Riley Cardoza
 8 days ago
Monique Serra Photography

Bumping along! Pregnant Jill Duggar gave the first glimpse of her baby bump in a family-focused maternity shoot.

The Counting On alum, 30, shared a behind-the-scenes video on Monday, February 28, of herself, her husband, Derick Dillard, and their two sons — Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, posing for outdoor photos. The expectant star held an ultrasound shot and cradled her budding belly in a floral dress, while the former accountant, 32, held a gold balloon that spelled the word “BABY.”

The young ones, for their part, held a “Little” onesie toward the camera while smiling side-by-side. Israel sported a matching “Big” tee, while Samuel’s read, “Middle.”

The social media upload came one day after the 19 Kids and Counting alum and her husband revealed their pregnancy news in a blog post.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” the former TLC personalities wrote on Sunday, February 27. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.”

The former reality stars went on to write, “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

The pair wed in June 2014 in Arkansas, going on to welcome Israel and Samuel in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The couple announced in October 2021 that they had suffered a pregnancy loss and named their unborn child River Bliss.

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the duo wrote via YouTube at the time. “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), ‘flows from the throne of God,’ and with the tree of life is ‘for the healing of the nations.’ Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord! And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

With another little one on the way, Duggar’s family members showed support for her upcoming arrival via Instagram.

“Congratulations! And you look so beautiful!” Jinger Duggar commented on her sister’s Sunday reveal, while their cousin Amy Duggar added, “What a sweet picture!! Couldn’t be happier for y’all!!”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Bonnie Adkins
5d ago

This is Jill's 3rd child. Just because she's a Duggar she can't have a family? She's not Michelle the robot Mom. She had babies and handed them off to the oldest children. I love big families but i still believe the parents should take care of the kids. The kids should have household chores but not raising parents kids.

