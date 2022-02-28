ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Vicković Lab is focused on developing novel “digital pathology” tools to track disease progression with the aim of identifying translatable drug and therapeutic targets in human tissue cohorts. The team leverages technologies including spatial transcriptomics, single-cell sequencing, and machine learning. A particular area of disease focus for the lab is...

Learning in the lab can continue at a distance

As most of the world came to a halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers were trying to find a way to engage students through research at a distance. University of Georgia professor of biochemistry and molecular biology Erin Dolan and her research team carried out a study to appraise the remote programs that grew from this challenge.
The Challenges of Transitioning to Lab Management

For this week's Teach Me in 10 video, we're joined by Scott Hanton, Editorial Director at Lab Manager, who discusses the Lab Manager Academy which is helping lab professionals lead with more success and confidence. Lab management and leadership is a difficult role for which many scientists are unprepared. Most...
Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
Scientists Built a Coronavirus From Scratch, Then Saw It Trying to Hide

If you want to truly understand what makes a machine tick, you need to tinker. Swap gears, lock a lever, loosen a spring, and watch how it goes. When the machine is a deadly virus, you can't afford to be so cavalier with its molecular clockwork. But researchers are getting around this problem by making minimalist versions of dangerous microbes that barely teeter on the edge of functionality.
The Stanford PhD Student With a Mission to Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers by 2025

Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.
The Prognosis For Proto Labs

Today, we take our first look at Proto Labs, an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes whose shares have hit a rough patch lately. The secret of politics? Make a good treaty with Russia."― Otto von Bismarck. Today, we take an in-depth look at Proto Labs (PRLB). Like...
Water filtration membranes morph like cells

Morphogenesis is nature’s way of building diverse structures and functions out of a fixed set of components. While nature is rich with examples of morphogenesis – cell differentiation, embryonic development and cytoskeleton formation, for example – research into the phenomenon in synthetic materials is scant. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers are taking a step forward using electron tomography, fluid dynamics theories and machine learning to watch soft polymers as the polymers learn from nature.
This fossilized fish skull is filled with feces

A fossilized cranium of an extinct species of stargazer fish was stuffed with tiny fecal pellets known as coprolites, according to a recent paper published in the journal Rivista Italiana di Paleontologia e Stratigrafia. The skull is the first in the fossil record to be completely filled with fecal pellets. This is a joint study by paleontologists at the University of Pisa in Italy and the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland. Together, the researchers proposed that tiny scavenging worms ate their way into the dead fish's skull and pooped out the pellets.
Planet Labs: Earth Data For Everything

Planet Labs has developed a wide and expanding moat through an irreplicable data archive and years of iteration lead time. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) has tanked since the completion of its business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on December 7, 2021. In two and a half months of trading, its share price has nearly halved.
New research bites holes into theories about Megalodons

A new study leaves large tooth marks in previous conclusions about the body shape of the Megalodon, one of the largest sharks that ever lived. The study, which makes use of a pioneering technique for analyzing sharks, has now been published in the international journal Historical Biology. Megalodons swam the...
Broad Institute Wins CRISPR Patent Case

Scientists from the Broad Institute, the University of Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – referred to collectively as “Broad” hereafter – have won a seven-year-long patent case relating to the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology. A “revolution” in genomics. CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing,...
Free-standing homochiral 2D monolayers by exfoliation of molecular crystals

Two-dimensional materials with monolayer thickness and extreme aspect ratios are sought for their high surface areas and unusual physicochemical properties1. Liquid exfoliation is a straightforward and scalable means of accessing such materials2, but has been restricted to sheets maintained by strong covalent, coordination or ionic interactions3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10. The exfoliation of molecular crystals, in which repeat units are held together by weak non-covalent bonding, could generate a greatly expanded range of two-dimensional crystalline materials with diverse surfaces and structural features. However, at first sight, these weak forces would seem incapable of supporting such intrinsically fragile morphologies. Against this expectation, we show here that crystals composed of discrete supramolecular coordination complexes can be exfoliated by sonication to give free-standing monolayers approximately 2.3"‰nanometres thick with aspect ratios up to approximately 2,500:1, sustained purely by apolar intermolecular interactions. These nanosheets are characterized by atomic force microscopy and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy, confirming their crystallinity. The monolayers possess complex chiral surfaces derived partly from individual supramolecular coordination complex components but also from interactions with neighbours. In this respect, they represent a distinct type of material in which molecular components are all equally exposed to their environment, as if in solution, yet with properties arising from cooperation between molecules, because of crystallinity. This unusual nature is reflected in the molecular recognition properties of the materials, which bind carbohydrates with strongly enhanced enantiodiscrimination relative to individual molecules or bulk three-dimensional crystals.
Greatest Women Innovators and Inventors

Women have been innovators throughout history, but their role in the field of invention has been, to a great extent, unacknowledged or uncredited. Often their ideas were claimed by men, frequently husbands or colleagues, who had greater access to education, the professions, industry, and elite societies of scientists and inventors. Women who did receive recognition […]
Scientists Record Brain Waves of a Dying Person for the First Time

Brain waves of a dying person were accurately recorded by neuroscientists in a case study for the first time. Deviating from personal accounts and narratives by survivors of near-death experiences, scientists have finally taken a closer glimpse of what happens inside the brain before and after a human dies. Prior...
