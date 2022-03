BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts hospital system known as Wellforce has announced that it is changing its name to Tufts Medicine. “The Tufts Medicine name was selected to better reflect the system’s shared identity, its close relationship with Tufts University, and its commitment to unite the best of both academic and community health care and deliver a complete connected care experience when, where and how consumers want it," the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO