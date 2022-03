If we say "Perdue," what's the first word that comes to mind? If it's chicken, that's to be expected since Perdue Farms began forging its path in the poultry business in 1920 with its investment in what it describes as "best available breeding stock" of chickens and its "commitment to quality" in the way it raises those chickens (via Perdue Farms website). Among other things, Perdue's chickens are 100% antibiotics-free (via The New York Times) and "100% veggie fed with no animal by-products (via Perdue Chicken). But chicken is definitely NOT the whole story when it comes to what Perdue has been doing over the last 102 years, and more specifically, over the last 11.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO